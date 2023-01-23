Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $165.38. The company had a trading volume of 109,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,056. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

