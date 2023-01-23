Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.43. 239,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,167. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.