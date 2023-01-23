Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $323,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,916,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

