Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $15.72 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,651,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,742,066. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

