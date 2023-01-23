Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,323. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

