Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after acquiring an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 96.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.94. 1,167,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.