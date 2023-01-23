Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.53. 637,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.52.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

