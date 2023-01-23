Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.52. 1,900,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,210. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.12. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

