Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 634,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $580.90. The company had a trading volume of 499,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.14. The stock has a market cap of $242.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.