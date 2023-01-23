Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $344.33. The company had a trading volume of 790,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,357,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

