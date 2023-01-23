Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796,592. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

