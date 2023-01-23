Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.53 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $439.67 million and $87.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Zilliqa
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,096,667,949 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
