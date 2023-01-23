Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.01. 631,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,394. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

