Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 120,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,328. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.81.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.