Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Zovio stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

