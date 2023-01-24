Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,484.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMIGY shares. HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($32.56) to GBX 2,560 ($31.69) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.87) to GBX 2,743 ($33.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($22.04) to GBX 1,700 ($21.05) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

