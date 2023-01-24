Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.