Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

