Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Alumina Trading Up 3.5 %

AWCMY stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

