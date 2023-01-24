Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $836.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.30%.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 85.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

