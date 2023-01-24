boohoo group (LON:BOO) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 68.25 ($0.84).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.56) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £574.49 million and a PE ratio of -151.00. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.11 ($1.35).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

