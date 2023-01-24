Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
