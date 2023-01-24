Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

