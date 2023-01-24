Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $58.57

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

