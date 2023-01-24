Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

