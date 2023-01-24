CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 1.5 %

CECO opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

