Citigroup Begins Coverage on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Insider Activity

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,082,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after buying an additional 2,438,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,606,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

