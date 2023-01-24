Comparing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 68.24%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -29.16% -25.41% Akoya Biosciences -99.49% -70.53% -37.60%

Risk and Volatility

Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.25) -2.14 Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 7.31 -$42.94 million ($1.85) -5.72

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Singular Genomics Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

