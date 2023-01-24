Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.57 on Thursday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,307,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,581,000 after purchasing an additional 599,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

