Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DK opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.