Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Given New GBX 114 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 116 ($1.44) to GBX 114 ($1.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROO. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 89 ($1.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.65).

Deliveroo Stock Performance

LON:ROO opened at GBX 93.56 ($1.16) on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.05 ($2.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

