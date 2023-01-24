Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DHER. Barclays set a €68.50 ($74.46) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €51.18 ($55.63) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 12 month high of €103.65 ($112.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.44.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

