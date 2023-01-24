Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $62.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCL opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $90.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.