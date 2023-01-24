Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DFFN stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

