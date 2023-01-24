Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
DFFN stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.
