Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

