Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also

