Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist Financial

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEFT. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.25.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $110.74 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

