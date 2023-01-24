Evercore ISI Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $16.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

