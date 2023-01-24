Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FURCF. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Shares of FURCF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

