First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$208.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 830.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total transaction of C$71,587.08. In related news, Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 6,857 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.44, for a total value of C$71,587.08. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total value of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. Insiders have sold 27,857 shares of company stock worth $337,767 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

