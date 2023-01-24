FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares to Split on Wednesday, February 1st

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 1st. The 5-4 split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.
FVCBankcorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of FVCB stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp
Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.