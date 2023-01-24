FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares to Split on Wednesday, February 1st

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 1st. The 5-4 split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $319,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FVCBankcorp news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $319,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $532,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,046 shares of company stock worth $539,089. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Articles

