Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

