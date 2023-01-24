Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.