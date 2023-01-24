Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

