GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $63.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

