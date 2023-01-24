Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Cut to GBX 520

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.44) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.94) to GBX 320 ($3.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 326.20 ($4.04) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.44. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 272.61 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

