HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $263.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average of $217.67. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,030 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.