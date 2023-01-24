Head to Head Contrast: Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) & MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC)

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 9.44% -21.66% -6.24% MasterBrand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorel Industries and MasterBrand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $1.76 billion 0.08 -$31.62 million $4.66 0.91 MasterBrand $2.86 billion 0.38 $182.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorel Industries and MasterBrand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterBrand 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dorel Industries presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.35%. MasterBrand has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than MasterBrand.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Dorel Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. The company was founded by Leo Schwartz on March 5, 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

