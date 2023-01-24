Head-To-Head Review: boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) & ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for boohoo group and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score boohoo group 2 12 0 0 1.86 ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A

boohoo group presently has a consensus target price of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 401.31%. Given boohoo group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe boohoo group is more favorable than ANA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio boohoo group $2.72 billion 0.27 -$5.49 million N/A N/A ANA $9.09 billion 0.85 -$1.28 billion ($0.10) -44.10

This table compares boohoo group and ANA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

boohoo group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANA.

Profitability

This table compares boohoo group and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets boohoo group N/A N/A N/A ANA -2.22% -5.63% -1.42%

Risk & Volatility

boohoo group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

boohoo group beats ANA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About boohoo group

boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. boohoo group plc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About ANA

ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment covers air transportation services that include air transportation related operations such as airport passenger, ground handling services and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment handles airline ticketing and travel services. It also plans and markets travel packages that combine air transportation services offered by the ANA Group with lodging and other travel options. The Trade & Retail segment provides aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales, airport retail operations and other businesses related to air transportation. It also imports and sells paper, pulp and food products, imports and exports semiconductors and electronic components, provides adver

