Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.8 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

