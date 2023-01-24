Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IR. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,378 shares of company stock worth $1,289,969. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.