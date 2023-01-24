International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:IFF opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

