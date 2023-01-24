Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Irwin Naturals Price Performance

Shares of OTC IWINF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55. Irwin Naturals has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals Inc, a herbal supplement company, distributes CBD products in the United States and internationally. It offers its products online, as well as through approximately 100,000 stores. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

